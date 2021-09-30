Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) Down -20.39% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) saw 0.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.51 trading at -$1.48 or -6.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $348.76M. That most recent trading price of RGC’s stock is at a discount of -174.29% from its 52-week high price of $59.00 and is indicating a premium of 72.11% from its 52-week low price of $6.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 948.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.43%, in the last five days RGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/30/21 when the stock touched $21.51 price level, adding 25.83% to its value on the day. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 118.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.33% in past 5-day. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) showed a performance of -20.39% in past 30-days.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Insiders are in possession of 79.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.05% institutions for Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund is the top institutional holder at RGC for having 6816.0 shares of worth $62502.0. And as of Jul 30, 2021, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.