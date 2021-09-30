Is Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), -72.89% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.91 trading at -$0.12 or -2.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $595.84M. That closing price of HLX’s stock is at a discount of -72.89% from its 52-week high price of $6.76 and is indicating a premium of 43.73% from its 52-week low price of $2.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.98%, in the last five days HLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the stock touched $3.91 price level, adding 9.49% to its value on the day. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.52% in past 5-day. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) showed a performance of 2.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.34 million shares which calculate 5.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.7% for stock’s current value.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -407.69% while that of industry is 26.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -162.50% in the current quarter and calculating -666.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $172.12 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $156.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $193.49 million and $159.9 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -11.00% while estimating it to be -1.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.10% during past 5 years.

HLX Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 19 and October 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.08% institutions for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at HLX for having 24.7 million shares of worth $124.74 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 16.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 14.77 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74.58 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.47 million shares of worth $49.51 million or 6.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.04 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $24.89 million in the company or a holder of 4.01% of company’s stock.