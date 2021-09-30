Is Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) A Better Buy Than Others After A -73.78% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.50 trading at -$0.97 or -4.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.34B. That closing price of BLI’s stock is at a discount of -482.21% from its 52-week high price of $113.53 and is indicating a premium of 1.49% from its 52-week low price of $19.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.74%, in the last five days BLI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/23/21 when the stock touched $19.50 price level, adding 17.16% to its value on the day. Berkeley Lights Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.77% in past 5-day. Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) showed a performance of -47.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.87 million shares which calculate 4 days to cover the short interests.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Berkeley Lights Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.37% while that of industry is 6.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -5.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.32 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $29.78 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $18.21 million and $21.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.10% while estimating it to be 36.90% for the next quarter.

BLI Dividends

Berkeley Lights Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.58% institutions for Berkeley Lights Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BLI for having 5.12 million shares of worth $256.98 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 7.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd, which was holding about 4.83 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $242.55 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.52 million shares of worth $152.91 million or 5.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.17 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $137.75 million in the company or a holder of 4.75% of company’s stock.