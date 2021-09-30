In last trading session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) saw 49.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.42 trading at $1.67 or 95.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.78M. That closing price of GROM’s stock is at a discount of -470.18% from its 52-week high price of $19.50 and is indicating a premium of 70.76% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 698.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 95.43%, in the last five days GROM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/29/21 when the stock touched $3.42 price level, adding 49.18% to its value on the day. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s shares saw a change of 94.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 69.31% in past 5-day. Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) showed a performance of 16.72% in past 30-days.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.20% during past 5 years.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.41% institutions for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.