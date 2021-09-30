Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) Adds 20.53% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) saw 5.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.72 trading at $0.0 or -0.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $250.58M. That closing price of GTE’s stock is at a discount of -70.83% from its 52-week high price of $1.23 and is indicating a premium of 75.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.36%, in the last five days GTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the stock touched $0.72 price level, adding 6.25% to its value on the day. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 97.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.53% in past 5-day. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) showed a performance of 34.68% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.87 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.37. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -229.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.83% for stock’s current value.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.57% during past 5 years.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.95% institutions for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp is the top institutional holder at GTE for having 32.35 million shares of worth $23.94 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 8.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., which was holding about 11.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.47 million.

On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.09 million shares of worth $4.27 million or 1.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.92 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.