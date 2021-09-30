Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) Share Price Rebounds 77.78% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) saw 4.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.39 trading at -$0.03 or -0.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $938.11M. That closing price of UUUU’s stock is at a discount of -31.3% from its 52-week high price of $8.39 and is indicating a premium of 77.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.47%, in the last five days UUUU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/23/21 when the stock touched $6.39 price level, adding 9.1% to its value on the day. Energy Fuels Inc.’s shares saw a change of 50.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.30% in past 5-day. Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) showed a performance of 24.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.0 million shares which calculate 4.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.72% for stock’s current value.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Energy Fuels Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.70% while that of industry is 11.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.00% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 302.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $700k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $700k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $486k and $384k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 44.00% while estimating it to be 82.30% for the next quarter.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 28 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.73% institutions for Energy Fuels Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at UUUU for having 7.4 million shares of worth $42.04 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 5.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.32 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.53 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.75 million shares of worth $24.34 million or 2.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.66 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $20.8 million in the company or a holder of 2.73% of company’s stock.