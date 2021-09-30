DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Has Recovered -0.49% To Date, But An Additional -160.29% Is Possible.

In recent trading session, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.18 trading at $0.14 or 3.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $79.14M. That most recent trading price of DMAC’s stock is at a discount of -160.29% from its 52-week high price of $10.88 and is indicating a premium of 28.23% from its 52-week low price of $3.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 284.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.59%, in the last five days DMAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $4.18 price level, adding 13.28% to its value on the day. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.39% in past 5-day. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) showed a performance of 0.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 1.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.51% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -569.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -163.16% for stock’s current value.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.70% while that of industry is 7.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -31.60% in the current quarter and calculating -30.40% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

DMAC Dividends

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.94% institutions for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at DMAC for having 0.95 million shares of worth $9.63 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 5.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Corriente Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 0.81 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.18 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 0.59 million shares of worth $5.96 million or 3.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.56 million in the company or a holder of 0.90% of company’s stock.