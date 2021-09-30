CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) Down Almost -6.19% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) saw 6.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.78 trading at -$0.04 or -2.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $22.31M. That most recent trading price of CTEK’s stock is at a discount of -62.92% from its 52-week high price of $2.90 and is indicating a premium of 26.97% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 204.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.20%, in the last five days CTEK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/30/21 when the stock touched $1.78 price level, adding 11.0% to its value on the day. CynergisTek Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.09% in past 5-day. CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) showed a performance of -6.19% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -124.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -124.72% for stock’s current value.

CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.08 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -67.10% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -218.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

CTEK Dividends

CynergisTek Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.18% institutions for CynergisTek Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Horton Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CTEK for having 0.71 million shares of worth $1.44 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Luther King Capital Management, which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.82 million.

On the other hand, World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $0.35 million or 1.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.32 million in the company or a holder of 1.31% of company’s stock.