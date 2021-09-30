Buy, Sell Or Hold New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) At $4.08?

In last trading session, New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) saw 2.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.08 trading at -$0.38 or -8.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.36M. That closing price of GBR’s stock is at a discount of -659.56% from its 52-week high price of $30.99 and is indicating a premium of 68.87% from its 52-week low price of $1.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 623.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.52%, in the last five days GBR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the stock touched $4.08 price level, adding 33.66% to its value on the day. New Concept Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 110.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.53% in past 5-day. New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) showed a performance of 2.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 63.30% during past 5 years.

GBR Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 11 and August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.99% institutions for New Concept Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at GBR for having 47030.0 shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 33444.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 33400.0 shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 29463.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.