Buy, Sell Or Hold Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) At $20.33?

In recent trading session, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw 2.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.33 trading at $0.8 or 4.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.35B. That most recent trading price of ATUS’s stock is at a discount of -88.39% from its 52-week high price of $38.30 and is indicating a premium of 6.54% from its 52-week low price of $19.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Altice USA Inc. (ATUS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.52 in the current quarter.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.07%, in the last five days ATUS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/24/21 when the stock touched $20.33 price level, adding 7.17% to its value on the day. Altice USA Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.68% in past 5-day. Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) showed a performance of -28.96% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.34% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $51.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -150.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.62% for stock’s current value.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Altice USA Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 87.90% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5,300.00% in the current quarter and calculating -6.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.51 billion for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.54 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $2.48 billion and $2.54 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.90% while estimating it to be 0.10% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 256.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 52.03%.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.06% institutions for Altice USA Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP is the top institutional holder at ATUS for having 27.0 million shares of worth $921.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 19.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $669.62 million.

On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.57 million shares of worth $394.86 million or 2.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $211.63 million in the company or a holder of 1.36% of company’s stock.