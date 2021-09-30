BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Is 8.52% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $0.26?

In last trading session, BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.31 trading at $0.31 or 10.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $123.66M. That closing price of BLCT’s stock is at a discount of -518.13% from its 52-week high price of $20.46 and is indicating a premium of 10.57% from its 52-week low price of $2.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 57740.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 156.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.33%, in the last five days BLCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/29/21 when the stock touched $3.31 price level, adding 12.66% to its value on the day. BlueCity Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -67.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.52% in past 5-day. BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) showed a performance of -8.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 1.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32.39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32.39. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -878.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -878.55% for stock’s current value.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $45.15 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $36.97 million and $41.63 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.10% while estimating it to be 21.50% for the next quarter.

BLCT Dividends

BlueCity Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 24 and August 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.50% institutions for BlueCity Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at BLCT for having 1.62 million shares of worth $14.86 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 6.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UG Investment Advisers Ltd., which was holding about 0.72 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.62 million.

On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 33851.0 shares of worth $0.38 million or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18587.0 shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.