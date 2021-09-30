Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $23.00

In recent trading session, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) saw 1.3 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.49 trading at $0.06 or 0.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.01B. That most recent trading price of ARCC’s stock is at a premium of 0.15% from its 52-week high price of $20.46 and is indicating a premium of 33.92% from its 52-week low price of $13.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.44 in the current quarter.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.29%, in the last five days ARCC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/30/21 when the stock touched $20.49 price level, adding 0.92% to its value on the day. Ares Capital Corporation’s shares saw a change of 20.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.24% in past 5-day. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) showed a performance of 2.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.68 million shares which calculate 2.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.62 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.23% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.39% for stock’s current value.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ares Capital Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.70% while that of industry is 1.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.80% in the current quarter and calculating -18.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $427.1 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $430 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.42% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.90%.

ARCC Dividends

Ares Capital Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 25 and October 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 8.03%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.64 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 9.38%.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.20% institutions for Ares Capital Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada is the top institutional holder at ARCC for having 10.02 million shares of worth $196.22 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 2.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 9.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $186.91 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.68 million shares of worth $72.12 million or 0.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.72 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $14.47 million in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.