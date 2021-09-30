Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Are Up 13.11 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) saw 4.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.09 trading at -$0.06 or -1.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $107.65M. That closing price of APRE’s stock is at a discount of -508.84% from its 52-week high price of $30.99 and is indicating a premium of 37.72% from its 52-week low price of $3.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.17%, in the last five days APRE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/29/21 when the stock touched $5.09 price level, adding 5.74% to its value on the day. Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.11% in past 5-day. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) showed a performance of 17.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.67 million shares which calculate 1.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -27.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 1.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 41.06% for stock’s current value.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.04% while that of industry is 6.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.40% in the current quarter and calculating 45.20% increase in the next quarter.

APRE Dividends

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.12% institutions for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Versant Venture Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at APRE for having 1.43 million shares of worth $7.02 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 6.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.38 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.78 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 0.48 million shares of worth $2.37 million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.36 million shares on Dec 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.77 million in the company or a holder of 1.70% of company’s stock.