Analysts Say Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Can Really Get To $30.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) saw 5.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.15 trading at -$0.4 or -1.80% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.76B. That most recent trading price of COG’s stock is at a discount of -4.29% from its 52-week high price of $23.10 and is indicating a premium of 35.53% from its 52-week low price of $14.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 9.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.45 in the current quarter.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.80%, in the last five days COG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/29/21 when the stock touched $22.15 price level, adding 4.11% to its value on the day. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares saw a change of 38.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.48% in past 5-day. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) showed a performance of 43.27% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 27.77% for stock’s current value.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 297.10% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 400.00% in the current quarter and calculating 134.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 68.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $511.76 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.15 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.70% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -69.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.83%.

COG Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.59% institutions for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at COG for having 46.56 million shares of worth $812.86 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 11.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 45.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $797.4 million.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Income Fund of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16.75 million shares of worth $267.95 million or 4.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.33 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $181.34 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.