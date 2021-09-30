American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Decline -4.70%, More Rally Possible

In recent trading session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw 1.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.15 trading at -$1.29 or -4.70% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.56B. That most recent trading price of AEO’s stock is at a discount of -49.1% from its 52-week high price of $38.99 and is indicating a premium of 48.91% from its 52-week low price of $13.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.6 in the current quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.70%, in the last five days AEO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $26.15 price level, adding 9.04% to its value on the day. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s shares saw a change of 36.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.73% in past 5-day. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) showed a performance of -13.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.82 million shares which calculate 6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.92% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $29.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $49.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -87.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.9% for stock’s current value.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.40% in the current quarter and calculating 35.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.22 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.5 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -212.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.70%.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 22 and November 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.62%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.72 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.89%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 114.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 122.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 114.53% institutions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at AEO for having 25.01 million shares of worth $938.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 14.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $730.0 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.19 million shares of worth $307.29 million or 4.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.24 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $123.98 million in the company or a holder of 2.53% of company’s stock.