ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2021

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has a beta value of 0.20 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.30B, closed the recent trade at $30.83 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 1.88% during that session. The ZTO stock price is -25.3% off its 52-week high price of $38.63 and 18.16% above the 52-week low of $25.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Sporting 1.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the ZTO stock price touched $30.83 or saw a rise of 3.41%. Year-to-date, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares have moved 4.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have changed 16.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $219.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $162.33 while the price target rests at a high of $285.70. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -826.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -426.53% from the levels at last check today.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 30.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.30% and 20.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.19 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.52 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -25.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.80%.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 16 and November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.07% with a share float percentage of 40.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. having a total of 391 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 32.3 million shares worth more than $980.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 5.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $572.36 million and represent 3.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.16% shares in the company for having 32.02 million shares of worth $1.03 billion while later fund manager owns 5.7 million shares of worth $172.91 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.