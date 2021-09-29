When Does Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Become A Good Investment?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has seen 4.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.67B, closed the last trade at $156.49 per share which meant it lost -$8.15 on the day or -4.95% during that session. The MTCH stock price is -11.62% off its 52-week high price of $174.68 and 31.86% above the 52-week low of $106.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.54.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Sporting -4.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the MTCH stock price touched $156.49 or saw a rise of 5.51%. Year-to-date, Match Group Inc. shares have moved 3.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have changed 10.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $175.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $148.00 while the price target rests at a high of $192.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -22.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.43% from current levels.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Match Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.07%, compared to 13.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.40% and 18.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.20%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $802.13 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $839.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $639.77 million and $651.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.40% for the current quarter and 28.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 3.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.60%.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.70% with a share float percentage of 101.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Match Group Inc. having a total of 1,008 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 29.36 million shares worth more than $4.73 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 23.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.72 billion and represent 8.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 7.31 million shares of worth $1.18 billion while later fund manager owns 7.25 million shares of worth $1.17 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.