What Is So Great About VEON Ltd. (VEON)?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 7.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.56B, closed the last trade at $2.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.40% during that session. The VEON stock price is -7.11% off its 52-week high price of $2.26 and 43.13% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VEON Ltd. (VEON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Sporting -1.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the VEON stock price touched $2.11 or saw a rise of 3.65%. Year-to-date, VEON Ltd. shares have moved 39.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have changed -0.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.74 while the price target rests at a high of $2.80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -32.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.54% from current levels.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VEON Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 270.00%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.10% and 166.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.12 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.14 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.99 billion and $2 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.50% for the current quarter and 7.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.60% over the past 5 years.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 13.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.24% with a share float percentage of 62.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VEON Ltd. having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Exor Capital LLP with over 78.35 million shares worth more than $143.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Exor Capital LLP held 4.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 47.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.48 million and represent 2.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Hartford International Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 9.28 million shares of worth $16.99 million while later fund manager owns 3.15 million shares of worth $5.67 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.