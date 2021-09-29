Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (SEAH) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) has seen 2.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06B, closed the recent trade at $10.05 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.40% during that session. The SEAH stock price is -7.96% off its 52-week high price of $10.85 and 4.58% above the 52-week low of $9.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 404.30K shares.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) trade information

Sporting 0.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the SEAH stock price touched $10.05 or saw a rise of 0.5%. Year-to-date, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. shares have moved -1.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) have changed 0.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (SEAH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.14% over the past 6 months.

SEAH Dividends

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.57% with a share float percentage of 71.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.03 million shares worth more than $30.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 6.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Anson Funds Management LP, with the holding of over 2.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.41 million and represent 5.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.99% shares in the company for having 1.34 million shares of worth $13.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $7.84 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.