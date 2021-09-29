Shares Of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) Inclined 4.80% In One Month

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) has seen 4.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.47B, closed the last trade at $10.27 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.39% during that session. The IPOF stock price is -73.42% off its 52-week high price of $17.81 and 4.87% above the 52-week low of $9.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) trade information

Sporting 0.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the IPOF stock price touched $10.27 or saw a rise of 4.55%. Year-to-date, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI shares have moved -16.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) have changed 4.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -4.29% over the past 6 months.

IPOF Dividends

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.20% with a share float percentage of 37.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 5.26 million shares worth more than $56.35 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 4.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Empyrean Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 3.21 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.37 million and represent 2.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $1.16 million while later fund manager owns 61394.0 shares of worth $0.66 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.