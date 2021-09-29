Shares Of Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) Decreased By -1.83% In A Month

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 4.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.21B, closed the last trade at $10.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -2.58% during that session. The BCS stock price is -5.69% off its 52-week high price of $10.78 and 51.76% above the 52-week low of $4.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Barclays PLC (BCS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Sporting -2.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the BCS stock price touched $10.20 or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, Barclays PLC shares have moved 27.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have changed -1.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.85 while the price target rests at a high of $16.64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -63.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.43% from current levels.

Barclays PLC (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Barclays PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 236.73%, compared to 30.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -38.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.60%.

BCS Dividends

Barclays PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.17 at a share yield of 1.67%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.51% with a share float percentage of 2.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barclays PLC having a total of 296 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 15.94 million shares worth more than $153.84 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 0.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 9.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.06 million and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 7.04 million shares of worth $67.33 million while later fund manager owns 3.66 million shares of worth $35.07 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.