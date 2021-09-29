PTK Acquisition Corp. (PTK) Falls -13.96%, Causing Bears To Lose

PTK Acquisition Corp. (AMEX:PTK) has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $123.41M, closed the recent trade at $8.20 per share which meant it lost -$1.33 on the day or -13.96% during that session. The PTK stock price is -38.29% off its 52-week high price of $11.34 and -5.98% below the 52-week low of $8.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 132.32K shares.

PTK Acquisition Corp. (AMEX:PTK) trade information

Sporting -13.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the PTK stock price touched $8.20 or saw a rise of 22.13%. Year-to-date, PTK Acquisition Corp. shares have moved -6.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PTK Acquisition Corp. (AMEX:PTK) have changed -3.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PTK Acquisition Corp. (PTK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.26% over the past 6 months.

PTK Dividends

PTK Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PTK Acquisition Corp. (AMEX:PTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.13% with a share float percentage of 63.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PTK Acquisition Corp. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management Inc with over 1.0 million shares worth more than $9.86 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Karpus Management Inc held 7.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.92 million and represent 7.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and The Relative Value Fund. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 32769.0 shares of worth $0.34 million while later fund manager owns 1843.0 shares of worth $18144.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.