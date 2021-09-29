PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (PMCB)’s -2.42% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) has a beta value of 0.12 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.49M, closed the last trade at $3.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.42% during that session. The PMCB stock price is -1623.6% off its 52-week high price of $55.50 and 30.12% above the 52-week low of $2.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.67 million shares.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) trade information

Sporting -2.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the PMCB stock price touched $3.22 or saw a rise of 7.47%. Year-to-date, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. shares have moved -67.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) have changed -7.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (PMCB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.56% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.20% over the past 5 years.

PMCB Dividends

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.02% with a share float percentage of 6.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company.