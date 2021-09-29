Investor Trust Slackened After Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) Shares Gained By $0.25

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.03M, closed the last trade at $4.65 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 5.68% during that session. The NM stock price is -231.61% off its 52-week high price of $15.42 and 68.82% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 596.86K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.3.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) trade information

Sporting 5.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the NM stock price touched $4.65 or saw a rise of 4.71%. Year-to-date, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares have moved 106.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) have changed -16.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -287.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -287.1% from current levels.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.55% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -26.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.00%.

NM Dividends

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 22 and November 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.86% with a share float percentage of 14.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.84 million shares worth more than $7.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 5.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 million and represent 0.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 43102.0 shares of worth $0.38 million while later fund manager owns 40000.0 shares of worth $0.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.