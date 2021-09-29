Investor Confidence Shakens After ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) Share Prices Gain $0.03

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.71M, closed the recent trade at $2.73 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.01% during that session. The ZKIN stock price is -434.8% off its 52-week high price of $14.60 and 56.04% above the 52-week low of $1.20. The 3-month trading volume is 574.68K shares.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

Sporting 1.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the ZKIN stock price touched $2.73 or saw a rise of 14.15%. Year-to-date, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares have moved 4.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) have changed -26.63%.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.39% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.40% over the past 5 years.

ZKIN Dividends

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.80% with a share float percentage of 4.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZK International Group Co. Ltd. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $0.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 0.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Steel ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 25228.0 shares of worth $90568.0 while later fund manager owns 13694.0 shares of worth $49161.0 as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.