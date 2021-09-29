How Is The Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) has a beta value of 2.80 and has seen 3.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.07M, closed the recent trade at $11.25 per share which meant it gained $1.95 on the day or 20.97% during that session. The NEON stock price is 9.6% off its 52-week high price of $10.17 and 59.47% above the 52-week low of $4.56. The 3-month trading volume is 53.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neonode Inc. (NEON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) trade information

Sporting 20.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the NEON stock price touched $11.25 or saw a rise of 8.54%. Year-to-date, Neonode Inc. shares have moved 37.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) have changed 79.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -12.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 11.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.11% from the levels at last check today.

Neonode Inc. (NEON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.87% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.95 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 5.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

NEON Dividends

Neonode Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.20% with a share float percentage of 13.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neonode Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 0.46 million shares worth more than $2.81 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 3.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.85 million and represent 1.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.61% shares in the company for having 70627.0 shares of worth $0.44 million while later fund manager owns 24753.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.