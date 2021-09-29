How Is The Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $315.43M, closed the last trade at $14.16 per share which meant it gained $0.91 on the day or 6.87% during that session. The IMPL stock price is -145.41% off its 52-week high price of $34.75 and 51.27% above the 52-week low of $6.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 581.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (IMPL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.75.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) trade information

Sporting 6.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the IMPL stock price touched $14.16 or saw a rise of 7.09%. Year-to-date, Impel NeuroPharma Inc. shares have moved -5.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) have changed -17.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -288.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -175.42% from current levels.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (IMPL) estimates and forecasts

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

IMPL Dividends

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.46% with a share float percentage of 65.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Impel NeuroPharma Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company.