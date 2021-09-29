How Is Dollar Tree Inc.(NASDAQ: DLTR) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 13.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.65B, closed the recent trade at $100.03 per share which meant it gained $13.75 on the day or 15.94% during that session. The DLTR stock price is -20.33% off its 52-week high price of $120.37 and 15.77% above the 52-week low of $84.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.96.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) trade information

Sporting 15.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the DLTR stock price touched $100.03 or saw a fall of -0.19%. Year-to-date, Dollar Tree Inc. shares have moved -20.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have changed -5.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $105.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $90.00 while the price target rests at a high of $131.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -30.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.03% from the levels at last check today.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dollar Tree Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.12%, compared to 6.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -30.90% and -18.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.90%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.41 billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 62.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.58%.

DLTR Dividends

Dollar Tree Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 22 and November 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.48% with a share float percentage of 91.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dollar Tree Inc. having a total of 1,027 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.47 million shares worth more than $2.44 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.97 billion and represent 8.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 6.63 million shares of worth $759.0 million while later fund manager owns 5.28 million shares of worth $604.06 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.