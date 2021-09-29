Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG)

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.43B, closed the recent trade at $25.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -1.07% during that session. The PSTG stock price is -14.24% off its 52-week high price of $29.53 and 41.04% above the 52-week low of $15.24. The 3-month trading volume is 4.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Sporting -1.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the PSTG stock price touched $25.85 or saw a rise of 5.93%. Year-to-date, Pure Storage Inc. shares have moved 15.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have changed 8.60%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.48% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -39.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.03% from the levels at last check today.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pure Storage Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.65%, compared to 36.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,100.00% and 46.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.30%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $530.83 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $602.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -32.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 55.36%.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 22 and November 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.67% with a share float percentage of 88.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pure Storage Inc. having a total of 394 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.56 million shares worth more than $479.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 19.88 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $388.23 million and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.36% shares in the company for having 15.28 million shares of worth $298.43 million while later fund manager owns 7.58 million shares of worth $148.05 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.