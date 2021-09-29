Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 6.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.43B, closed the last trade at $5.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -8.42% during that session. The SID stock price is -102.15% off its 52-week high price of $10.33 and 47.16% above the 52-week low of $2.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.76.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Sporting -8.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the SID stock price touched $5.11 or saw a rise of 13.24%. Year-to-date, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares have moved -14.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) have changed -28.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.89 while the price target rests at a high of $12.81. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -150.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.31% from current levels.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 338.33%, compared to 14.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,800.00% and 300.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 95.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.1 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.74 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.66 billion and $1.8 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 86.90% for the current quarter and 52.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 112.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.91%.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 2.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.87% with a share float percentage of 2.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Siderurgica Nacional having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.56 million shares worth more than $43.96 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 4.58 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.69 million and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and CGM Focus Fund. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.30% shares in the company for having 4.2 million shares of worth $23.13 million while later fund manager owns 3.02 million shares of worth $20.23 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.