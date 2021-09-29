HDFC Bank Limited. (NYSE:HDB) Forecast To Fall -1.79% To Reach Consensus Target Price

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $131.58B, closed the recent trade at $73.32 per share which meant it gained $1.31 on the day or 1.82% during that session. The HDB stock price is -15.52% off its 52-week high price of $84.70 and 33.97% above the 52-week low of $48.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 40 have rated it as a Hold, with 31 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.63.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) trade information

Sporting 1.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the HDB stock price touched $73.32 or saw a rise of 2.27%. Year-to-date, HDFC Bank Limited shares have moved -0.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) have changed -7.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72.03, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $56.26 while the price target rests at a high of $81.23. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -10.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.27% from the levels at last check today.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HDFC Bank Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.74%, compared to 30.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.50% and 14.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.05% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 18.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.80%.

HDB Dividends

HDFC Bank Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.26 at a share yield of 0.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.51% with a share float percentage of 18.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HDFC Bank Limited having a total of 763 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 35.7 million shares worth more than $2.77 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 1.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is WCM Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 28.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.12 billion and represent 1.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 9.59 million shares of worth $673.68 million while later fund manager owns 9.13 million shares of worth $667.25 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.