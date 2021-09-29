Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has seen 3.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.30B, closed the last trade at $10.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -1.36% during that session. The ETRN stock price is -2.55% off its 52-week high price of $10.45 and 38.86% above the 52-week low of $6.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.33 million shares.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Sporting -1.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the ETRN stock price touched $10.19 or saw a rise of 2.95%. Year-to-date, Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares have moved 26.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) have changed 12.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.08.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.09%, compared to -18.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -45.20% and -35.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $367.15 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $388.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.30% over the past 5 years.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 5.89%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.53% with a share float percentage of 100.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equitrans Midstream Corporation having a total of 438 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 45.3 million shares worth more than $369.65 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Capital International Investors held 10.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 41.94 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $342.2 million and represent 9.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.94% shares in the company for having 17.06 million shares of worth $139.19 million while later fund manager owns 12.18 million shares of worth $99.41 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.