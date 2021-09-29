Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Slumps -2.94%, A Loss For Bears

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.45B, closed the recent trade at $7.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -2.94% during that session. The EGO stock price is -89.16% off its 52-week high price of $14.49 and -0.13% below the 52-week low of $7.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Sporting -2.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the EGO stock price touched $7.66 or saw a rise of 6.47%. Year-to-date, Eldorado Gold Corporation shares have moved -40.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) have changed -10.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -167.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -30.55% from the levels at last check today.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eldorado Gold Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.00%, compared to 5.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $95.56 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $139.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2018. Year-ago sales stood $114.74 million and $111.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -16.70% for the current quarter and 25.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 19.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.01%.

EGO Dividends

Eldorado Gold Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.24% with a share float percentage of 67.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eldorado Gold Corporation having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Helikon Investments Ltd with over 19.29 million shares worth more than $191.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Helikon Investments Ltd held 10.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 18.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $184.22 million and represent 10.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.03% shares in the company for having 9.18 million shares of worth $91.3 million while later fund manager owns 8.07 million shares of worth $80.31 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.42% of company’s outstanding stock.