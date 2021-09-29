DSP Group Inc. (DSPG): Why Is The Stock Strong?

DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $533.61M, closed the recent trade at $21.78 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The DSPG stock price is -1.01% off its 52-week high price of $22.00 and 41.55% above the 52-week low of $12.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 433.86K shares.

DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the DSPG stock price touched $21.78 or saw a rise of 0.27%. Year-to-date, DSP Group Inc. shares have moved 31.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have changed 16.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.29.

DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DSP Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 54.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.68%, compared to -12.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.5 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $35.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -455.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

DSPG Dividends

DSP Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.37% with a share float percentage of 93.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DSP Group Inc. having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.65 million shares worth more than $54.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.88 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.76 million and represent 7.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.09% shares in the company for having 1.49 million shares of worth $22.04 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $11.57 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.20% of company’s outstanding stock.