Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2021

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.02B, closed the recent trade at $10.70 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 1.90% during that session. The AM stock price is -1.12% off its 52-week high price of $10.82 and 52.43% above the 52-week low of $5.09. The 3-month trading volume is 3.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Sporting 1.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the AM stock price touched $10.70 or saw a rise of 1.11%. Year-to-date, Antero Midstream Corporation shares have moved 36.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) have changed 8.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.28, which means that the shares’ value could drop -15.3% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.50 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 6.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.56% from the levels at last check today.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Antero Midstream Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 373.08%, compared to -18.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.10% and 18.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $211.8 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $203.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $210.5 million and $203.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.60% for the current quarter and -0.30% for the next.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.90 at a share yield of 8.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.74% with a share float percentage of 78.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Midstream Corporation having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 33.81 million shares worth more than $351.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 7.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 31.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $324.01 million and represent 6.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.34% shares in the company for having 20.74 million shares of worth $199.14 million while later fund manager owns 9.65 million shares of worth $92.6 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.