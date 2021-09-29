Analysts Are Recommending Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) As A Buy Candidate

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 3.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.07B, closed the last trade at $6.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.90% during that session. The TWO stock price is -22.93% off its 52-week high price of $8.15 and 26.4% above the 52-week low of $4.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) trade information

Sporting -0.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the TWO stock price touched $6.63 or saw a rise of 1.63%. Year-to-date, Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares have moved 4.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have changed 0.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.25 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -13.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.73% from current levels.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.13%, compared to -2.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.60% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.44 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $61.25 million and $49.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -51.90% for the current quarter and -39.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -772.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.60%.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 10.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 11.62%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.47% with a share float percentage of 55.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Two Harbors Investment Corp. having a total of 342 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 28.19 million shares worth more than $206.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 25.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $184.92 million and represent 9.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.73% shares in the company for having 18.42 million shares of worth $139.29 million while later fund manager owns 7.68 million shares of worth $56.26 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.