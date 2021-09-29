American Well Corporation (AMWL) Shares Have Declined -63.56% Year To Date

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.29B, closed the recent trade at $9.32 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.98% during that session. The AMWL stock price is -369.42% off its 52-week high price of $43.75 and 1.18% above the 52-week low of $9.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Well Corporation (AMWL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

Sporting 0.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the AMWL stock price touched $9.32 or saw a rise of 9.25%. Year-to-date, American Well Corporation shares have moved -63.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) have changed -12.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.50 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -189.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -34.12% from the levels at last check today.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Well Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.08%, compared to 9.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.90% and 52.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $65.78 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $71.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $62.55 million and $60.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.20% for the current quarter and 18.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -140.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.90%.

AMWL Dividends

American Well Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.09% with a share float percentage of 40.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Well Corporation having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Satter Management Company, LP with over 6.3 million shares worth more than $159.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Satter Management Company, LP held 3.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with the holding of over 5.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.91 million and represent 2.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.82% shares in the company for having 1.69 million shares of worth $42.71 million while later fund manager owns 1.42 million shares of worth $36.01 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.