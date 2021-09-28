Xos Inc. (XOS) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) has seen 2.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the last trade at $5.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.98% during that session. The XOS stock price is -193.58% off its 52-week high price of $16.00 and -1.83% below the 52-week low of $5.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 655.00K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xos Inc. (XOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) trade information

Sporting -1.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the XOS stock price touched $5.45 or saw a rise of 28.57%. Year-to-date, Xos Inc. shares have moved -45.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) have changed -11.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -175.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -138.53% from current levels.

Xos Inc. (XOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.23% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.20% for the industry.

XOS Dividends

Xos Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.75% with a share float percentage of 58.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xos Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company.