Why Buy Stock In ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has seen 7.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.80B, closed the recent trade at $21.01 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 2.63% during that session. The CHPT stock price is -135.51% off its 52-week high price of $49.48 and 39.31% above the 52-week low of $12.75. The 3-month trading volume is 7.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Sporting 2.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the CHPT stock price touched $21.01 or saw a fall of -0.14%. Year-to-date, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares have moved -48.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have changed -4.17%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.01% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $46.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -118.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.23% from the levels at last check today.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.15% over the past 6 months, compared to 31.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 57.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.58 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $71.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.43% with a share float percentage of 77.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ChargePoint Holdings Inc. having a total of 271 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RHO Capital Partners Inc with over 24.14 million shares worth more than $838.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, RHO Capital Partners Inc held 7.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 14.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $490.33 million and represent 4.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.09% shares in the company for having 3.52 million shares of worth $122.36 million while later fund manager owns 2.3 million shares of worth $79.9 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.