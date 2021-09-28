When Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Will Be A Good Investment?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 3.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.11B, closed the recent trade at $11.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -3.65% during that session. The VIPS stock price is -300.35% off its 52-week high price of $46.00 and 1.22% above the 52-week low of $11.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Sporting -3.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the VIPS stock price touched $11.49 or saw a rise of 11.21%. Year-to-date, Vipshop Holdings Limited shares have moved -57.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have changed -19.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $121.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.55% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $71.06 while the price target rests at a high of $230.70. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1907.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -518.45% from the levels at last check today.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vipshop Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.47%, compared to -3.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.50% and -8.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.60%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.92 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.56 billion and $5.52 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.10% for the current quarter and 9.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 45.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.95%.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 11 and November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.99% with a share float percentage of 64.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vipshop Holdings Limited having a total of 571 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.97 million shares worth more than $441.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 3.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $314.75 million and represent 2.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 5.83 million shares of worth $179.35 million while later fund manager owns 5.83 million shares of worth $117.03 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.