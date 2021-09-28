When Does Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Become A Good Investment?

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 3.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.77B, closed the recent trade at $40.16 per share which meant it lost -$3.93 on the day or -8.91% during that session. The KL stock price is -28.93% off its 52-week high price of $51.78 and 21.02% above the 52-week low of $31.72. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 million shares.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) trade information

Sporting -8.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the KL stock price touched $40.16 or saw a rise of 13.04%. Year-to-date, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares have moved 6.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have changed 16.03%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $43.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -7.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.4% from the levels at last check today.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.74%, compared to 5.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 129.90% over the past 5 years.

KL Dividends

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.75 at a share yield of 1.70%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.93% with a share float percentage of 65.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. having a total of 606 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 17.22 million shares worth more than $663.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 6.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 11.81 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $455.0 million and represent 4.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.96% shares in the company for having 13.12 million shares of worth $524.05 million while later fund manager owns 4.62 million shares of worth $178.18 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.