Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Lower

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 6.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.58B, closed the recent trade at $33.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -1.18% during that session. The FCX stock price is -37.57% off its 52-week high price of $46.10 and 54.58% above the 52-week low of $15.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Sporting -1.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the FCX stock price touched $33.51 or saw a rise of 1.5%. Year-to-date, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have moved 30.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have changed -1.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $54.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -61.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.46% from the levels at last check today.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 446.30%, compared to 11.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 179.30% and 117.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 62.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.27 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.54 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 344.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.10%.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 20 and October 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.30 at a share yield of 0.88%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.51% with a share float percentage of 78.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. having a total of 1,484 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 128.02 million shares worth more than $4.75 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 113.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.23 billion and represent 7.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 41.39 million shares of worth $1.54 billion while later fund manager owns 30.44 million shares of worth $1.13 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.