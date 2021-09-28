United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) Shares Have Gain 9.36% Over The Past Month

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 4.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.16B, closed the recent trade at $44.65 per share which meant it gained $6.68 on the day or 17.59% during that session. The UNFI stock price is 5.04% off its 52-week high price of $42.40 and 68.13% above the 52-week low of $14.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 512.95K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.8.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) trade information

Sporting 17.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the UNFI stock price touched $44.65 or saw a rise of 4.49%. Year-to-date, United Natural Foods Inc. shares have moved 137.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have changed 9.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.57, which means that the shares’ value could drop -18.84% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $46.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.25% from the levels at last check today.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that United Natural Foods Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.31%, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -24.50% and 7.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.85 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.85 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 0.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.76%.

UNFI Dividends

United Natural Foods Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 07 and December 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.07% with a share float percentage of 91.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Natural Foods Inc. having a total of 328 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.93 million shares worth more than $330.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $234.2 million and represent 11.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.69% shares in the company for having 3.77 million shares of worth $138.65 million while later fund manager owns 1.6 million shares of worth $59.25 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.