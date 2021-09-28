Shares Of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Loss -26.42% In A Month

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 2.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $151.22M, closed the last trade at $1.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.50% during that session. The PLG stock price is -221.54% off its 52-week high price of $6.27 and 12.82% above the 52-week low of $1.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 660.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) trade information

Sporting -2.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the PLG stock price touched $1.95 or saw a rise of 12.56%. Year-to-date, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares have moved -57.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) have changed -26.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.97 while the price target rests at a high of $6.24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -220.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -103.59% from current levels.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -47.72% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.80% over the past 5 years.

PLG Dividends

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 23 and November 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.11% with a share float percentage of 41.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Platinum Group Metals Ltd. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 9.27 million shares worth more than $35.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 12.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc., with the holding of over 7.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.62 million and represent 10.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.62% shares in the company for having 6.39 million shares of worth $23.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.47 million shares of worth $1.8 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.