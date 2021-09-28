Planet Green Holdings Corp. Shares Are Up -36.11% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) has a beta value of -0.42 and has seen 7.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.71M, closed the recent trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 15.57% during that session. The PLAG stock price is -163.16% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 18.05% above the 52-week low of $1.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 75.17K shares.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) trade information

Sporting 15.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the PLAG stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 11.33%. Year-to-date, Planet Green Holdings Corp. shares have moved -48.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) have changed -6.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 3880.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $150.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.11% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $150.00 while the price target rests at a high of $150.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -11178.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11178.2% from the levels at last check today.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.66% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.40% over the past 5 years.

PLAG Dividends

Planet Green Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 11 and November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.69% with a share float percentage of 0.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Planet Green Holdings Corp. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 0.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 36034.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60897.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 7745.0 shares of worth $15025.0 as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.