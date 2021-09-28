Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2021

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $276.20M, closed the last trade at $2.48 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.90% during that session. The MREO stock price is -89.92% off its 52-week high price of $4.71 and 23.39% above the 52-week low of $1.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Sporting 2.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the MREO stock price touched $2.48 or saw a rise of 9.16%. Year-to-date, Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares have moved -30.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) have changed -7.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -303.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -222.58% from current levels.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.44%, compared to 7.00% for the industry.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.54% with a share float percentage of 84.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mereo BioPharma Group plc having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 17.26 million shares worth more than $58.18 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 15.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with the holding of over 8.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.89 million and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Tekla Healthcare Investors and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 0.68 million shares of worth $2.3 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $1.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.