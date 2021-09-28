Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) Has Risen 1.81%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) has seen 44.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.89B, closed the last trade at $25.89 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 1.81% during that session. The LCID stock price is -150.52% off its 52-week high price of $64.86 and 62.92% above the 52-week low of $9.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 67.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.20 million shares.

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) trade information

Sporting 1.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the LCID stock price touched $25.89 or saw a rise of 8.22%. Year-to-date, Lucid Group Inc. shares have moved 158.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) have changed 20.53%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.33, which means that the shares’ value could drop -10.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -15.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.65% from current levels.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 21.26% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.20% for the industry.

LCID Dividends

Lucid Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.