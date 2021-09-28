Investor Trust Slackened After iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) Shares Gained By $0.21

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.35M, closed the recent trade at $4.81 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 4.57% during that session. The IPW stock price is -123.08% off its 52-week high price of $10.73 and 13.51% above the 52-week low of $4.16. The 3-month trading volume is 651.84K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iPower Inc. (IPW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) trade information

Sporting 4.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the IPW stock price touched $4.81 or saw a rise of 7.14%. Year-to-date, iPower Inc. shares have moved -19.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) have changed -6.12%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -107.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -87.11% from the levels at last check today.

iPower Inc. (IPW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that iPower Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.4 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

IPW Dividends

iPower Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.41% with a share float percentage of 27.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iPower Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hood River Capital Management LLC with over 0.99 million shares worth more than $7.03 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Hood River Capital Management LLC held 3.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, with the holding of over 0.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.58 million and represent 2.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 0.44 million shares of worth $3.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $2.54 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.36% of company’s outstanding stock.