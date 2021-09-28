How Will The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Perform In Months To Come?

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.03B, closed the recent trade at $6.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -3.72% during that session. The BODY stock price is -199.84% off its 52-week high price of $18.20 and -0.49% below the 52-week low of $6.10. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

Sporting -3.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the BODY stock price touched $6.07 or saw a rise of 9.13%. Year-to-date, The Beachbody Company Inc. shares have moved -39.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) have changed -14.98%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.81% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -147.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -48.27% from the levels at last check today.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.89% over the past 6 months.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $246.93 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $263.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.20% with a share float percentage of 42.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Beachbody Company Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raine Capital Llc with over 33.55 million shares worth more than $348.95 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Raine Capital Llc held 20.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.12 million and represent 2.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Managed Portfolio Series- Friess Small Cap Growth Fd. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $4.11 million while later fund manager owns 60285.0 shares of worth $0.63 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.