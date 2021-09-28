How Is The AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) has seen 2.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.51B, closed the recent trade at $6.38 per share which meant it lost -$1.23 on the day or -16.16% during that session. The LIDR stock price is -127.12% off its 52-week high price of $14.49 and -9.72% below the 52-week low of $7.00. The 3-month trading volume is 635.99K shares.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Sporting -16.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the LIDR stock price touched $6.38 or saw a rise of 35.56%. Year-to-date, AEye Inc. shares have moved -28.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) have changed -18.52%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -119.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -119.44% from the levels at last check today.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.90% over the past 6 months.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.86% with a share float percentage of 31.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AEye Inc. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company.